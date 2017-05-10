Gov. Ivey appoints Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell as new ADECA head
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to be the new head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, following an announcement Thursday that Jim Byard will be stepping down from the position . "I am proud to appoint...Boswell as ADECA Director, because he understands the needs of local communities and is fully committed to transparency and openness.
