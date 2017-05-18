Enterprise Man Charged with Attempted Murder
The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a domestic violence assault that occurred today, May 18, 2017 at 12:38 PM. EPD Officers responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Grimsley Street Enterprise, AL after Enterprise Police Dispatchers received a 911 call advising an individual was acting disorderly at this location.
