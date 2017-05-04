Post 73's Bucks for Books program a success with youth
During the month of March, several American Legion family members of Post 73 in Enterprise, Ala., spent their Thursday afternoons at the local YMCA. While there, they sat one-on-one with youth ages 8 to 12 to hear recaps on books that they read and to help them write book reports.
