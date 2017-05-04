New Life Center Offers
New Life Center in Enterprise, Alabama offers more than hope; they offer eternal life, through Jesus Christ, to individuals who have fallen victim to illicit drug use. Not only does New Life Center reach out to help those addicted, they also reach out to the family and friends of each participant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Apr 17
|WikiLeaks Local
|4
|Shirley Johnston
|Mar '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|1
|Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|lisadaviz
|14
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC