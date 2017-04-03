Enterprise man loses life in Sunday traffic accident
The accident happened in the 3700 block of Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise. Police say James Michael Farris, 54, was driving east on Rucker Blvd. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|WikiLeaks Local
|3
|Shirley Johnston
|Mar 15
|Smedley Forkwart
|1
|Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|lisadaviz
|14
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC