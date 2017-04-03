Enterprise City Hall Closed and Storm...

Enterprise City Hall Closed and Storm Shelter Opened

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

Because of the forecasted threat of severe weather moving into the area Wednesday, the City of Enterprise will close City Hall and suspend all City services. All city services with the exception of police and fire protection will be closed all day Wednesday and will resume regular service on Thursday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enterprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relationships (Jan '15) Mon WikiLeaks Local 3
Shirley Johnston Mar 15 Smedley Forkwart 1
News Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08) Mar '17 lisadaviz 14
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec '16 Gamer 32
Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10) May '16 Kim Johnson Slep 5
Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16) May '16 curious 2
world as I now know it (Mar '16) Apr '16 hmmm 3
See all Enterprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enterprise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Coffee County was issued at April 05 at 1:35AM CDT

Enterprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enterprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Enterprise, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC