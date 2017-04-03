Enterprise City Hall Closed and Storm Shelter Opened
Because of the forecasted threat of severe weather moving into the area Wednesday, the City of Enterprise will close City Hall and suspend all City services. All city services with the exception of police and fire protection will be closed all day Wednesday and will resume regular service on Thursday morning.
