North Alabama family shares story of devastating loss 10 years ago in Enterprise tornado
March 1 is a tough day for Dirk and Kathy Strunk. Not just this day, but many in the last 10 years since the day they and other families suffered tremendous loss in south Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|lisadaviz
|14
|Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|Asa
|45
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC