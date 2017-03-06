Millennials Leverage FHA Loans in January

Millennials continue to stake the majority claim in housing, with the Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker a for January showing millennials comprising 84 percent of closed loans, 35 percent of which were FHA loans. "As the purchase market heats up, we will continue to watch the FHA purchase trend amongst millennials," says Joe Tyrrell, executive vice president of Corporate Strategy for Ellie Mae.

