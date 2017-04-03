Enterprise woman arrested for throwing hot grease on coworker during argument
Enterprise police responded to an emergency call Saturday at the restaurant located on Boll Weevil Circle. Officers learned that two employees were having a verbal altercation when the suspect, 36-year-old Vermillion Dionne Dailey, threw the grease on the victim.
