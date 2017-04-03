Enterprise woman arrested for throwin...

Enterprise woman arrested for throwing hot grease on coworker during argument

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Alabama Live

Enterprise police responded to an emergency call Saturday at the restaurant located on Boll Weevil Circle. Officers learned that two employees were having a verbal altercation when the suspect, 36-year-old Vermillion Dionne Dailey, threw the grease on the victim.

