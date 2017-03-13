Enterprise tornado 2007: 9 victims honored 10 years after storm struck high school
Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the EF4 tornado that ravaged the city of Enterprise, taking with it the high school, numerous homes, businesses and the lives of eight high school students and one resident. Members of the community affected by that tragedy on March 1, 2007, gathered to honor the lives that were taken and remember the strength and resiliency of the community in the following days, months and years.
