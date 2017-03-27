Enterprise police warn residents after multiple vehicle burglaries
According to Sergeant Billy Haglund, an investigation into the burglaries has begun. The burglaries happened at the Enterprise Rec Center between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The suspects broke the windows of the vehicles to gain entry and stole portable electronics and purses from the vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shirley Johnston
|Mar 15
|Smedley Forkwart
|1
|Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|lisadaviz
|14
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC