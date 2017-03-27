Enterprise police warn residents afte...

Enterprise police warn residents after multiple vehicle burglaries

Tuesday Mar 7

According to Sergeant Billy Haglund, an investigation into the burglaries has begun. The burglaries happened at the Enterprise Rec Center between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The suspects broke the windows of the vehicles to gain entry and stole portable electronics and purses from the vehicles.

Enterprise, AL

