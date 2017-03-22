Enterprise Police Needs Your Help

2017-03-22

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Cannon Oil Station, 5867 Hwy 27S Enterprise, AL, on March 22, 2017 at 10:20 PM. The store clerk was approached by two armed men in the Cannon Oil parking lot while taking the trash out.

