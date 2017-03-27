Enterprise police Charge juvenile wit...

Enterprise police Charge juvenile with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

On March, 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the 800 Block of Ouida Street Enterprise, AL on a call for Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. During this investigation, EPD Patrol Officers were able to identity and locate the two suspects involved.

