CRI merges in BNKJ

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WebCPA

Carr, Riggs & Ingram has expanded its Atlanta presence by merging in Babush, Neiman, Kornman & Johnson LLP, making it one of the 15 biggest firms in the city. CRI chairman and managing partner William H. Carr noted that the merger was the firm's third expansion in Atlanta in the past five years.

