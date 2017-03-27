Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary to Host Wild About Art Auction Set for April 1st
To help raise funds we are having our Annual "Wild About Art Auction"! The Auction is being held on 1 Apr 2017 from 3 to 6 pm at Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary 1034 CR 445, Enterprise, AL 36330.
