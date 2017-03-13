Arrest Made in Assault Call at Taco B...

Arrest Made in Assault Call at Taco Bell in Enterprise

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the March 11, 2017 assault at Taco Bell, 602 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise, AL. On March 11, 2017, EPD Officers responded to Taco Bell on an assault call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enterprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ozark man sentenced to 20 years for child abuse (Dec '08) Mar 2 lisadaviz 14
relationships (Jan '15) Dec '16 sonny man 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec '16 Gamer 32
Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10) May '16 Kim Johnson Slep 5
Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16) May '16 curious 2
world as I now know it (Mar '16) Apr '16 hmmm 3
house demolition (Dec '15) Dec '15 tfd2661 1
See all Enterprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enterprise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Coffee County was issued at March 14 at 1:23PM CDT

Enterprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enterprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Enterprise, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC