2 from Enterprise arrested for robbery in Florida

Thursday Mar 30

Two suspects from Enterprise have been charged after a robbery at service station in Bay County, Florida, according to Enterprise police. Sergeant Billy Haglund says Raynod Cortez Sistrunk, 19, and Roderick Dewayne Sistruck, 23, are charged with robbery first-degree and assault first-degree.

