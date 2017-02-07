Warrant issued for murder in missing ...

Warrant issued for murder in missing Enterprise woman's case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The investigation of a missing Enterprise woman is now being treated as a homicide despite the lack of a body. Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a local man on a charge of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enterprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14) Feb 4 sonny man 18
Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10) Jan 22 Asa 45
relationships (Jan '15) Dec '16 sonny man 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec '16 Gamer 32
Fort Rucker Dec '16 Joe 2
Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10) May '16 Kim Johnson Slep 5
Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16) May '16 curious 2
See all Enterprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enterprise Forum Now

Enterprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enterprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Enterprise, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC