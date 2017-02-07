Warrant issued for murder in missing Enterprise woman's case
The investigation of a missing Enterprise woman is now being treated as a homicide despite the lack of a body. Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a local man on a charge of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Feb 4
|sonny man
|18
|Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|45
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Fort Rucker
|Dec '16
|Joe
|2
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC