Robbery Suspect in Custody
The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the February 13, 2017 robbery at the Circle K in Enterprise, AL. On February 16, 2017, EPD Detectives identified the suspect in this robbery as Dalton Slade Myers, age 21, of Ozark, AL and obtained an arrest warrant for Robbery 3rd.
