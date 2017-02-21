Robbery Suspect in Custody

Robbery Suspect in Custody

The Enterprise Police Department has made an arrest in the February 13, 2017 robbery at the Circle K in Enterprise, AL. On February 16, 2017, EPD Detectives identified the suspect in this robbery as Dalton Slade Myers, age 21, of Ozark, AL and obtained an arrest warrant for Robbery 3rd.

