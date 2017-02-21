Level Plains police officer arrested ...

Level Plains police officer arrested on burglary charge

Tuesday Feb 7

A Level Plains police officer has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary after Enterprise police responded to a domestic call Monday morning. Enterprise police were called to the 600 block of County Road 539 around 9 a.m. where the victim said Sean Christopher Bryant, 27, was to have a scheduled child custody exchange with his wife.

