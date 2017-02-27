Helicopter pilot killed in crash south of Terrebone Parish
According to the HoumaToday, Terrebone authorities says the pilot, identified as 26-year-old Matthew Kawamura of Enterprise Alabama crashed shortly after 12:50 p.m. In Bayou Barre. Terrebone Sheriff's office responded to the incident shortly after locating the craft about 10 miles south of Montegut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|Asa
|45
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
|house demolition (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|tfd2661
|1
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC