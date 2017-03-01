Former Enterprise principal recalls tornado that killed 8 students
Ten years have passed since a tornado hit the city of Enterprise in south Alabama. Nine people were killed, including eight Enterprise High School students who were crouching the school's hallways trying to take cover.
