Enterprise man arrested on murder warrant in missing person case

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Alabama Live

About two weeks after a woman went missing, Enterprise police have arrested a man on a warrant for murder in the case. Malcom Theotis Hunter, 29, was arrested Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.

