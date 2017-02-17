Enterprise man arrested on murder warrant in missing person case
About two weeks after a woman went missing, Enterprise police have arrested a man on a warrant for murder in the case. Malcom Theotis Hunter, 29, was arrested Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|45
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
|world as I now know it (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|hmmm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC