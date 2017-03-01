Enterprise High School tornado victims' moms still coping decade later

They are the Enterprise 8: A.J. Jackson, Jamie Vidensek, Katie Strunk, Michael Bowen, Michelle Wilson, Mikey Tompkins, Peter Dunn, and Ryan Mohler. "I remember waking up March 2 and thinking how can I get through today?" Mikey Tompkins' mother, Donna Tompkins, recalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.