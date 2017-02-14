Enterpise Police Needs Your help

Enterpise Police Needs Your help

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

On February 13, 2017, at 7:45 AM, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a robbery at the Circle K, 1315 E. Park Avenue Enterprise, AL. The robbery victim reported that while she was in the store making a purchase, the suspect was observed inside her vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enterprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10) Jan 22 Asa 45
relationships (Jan '15) Dec '16 sonny man 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec '16 Gamer 32
Fort Rucker Dec '16 Joe 2
Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10) May '16 Kim Johnson Slep 5
Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16) May '16 curious 2
See all Enterprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enterprise Forum Now

Enterprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enterprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Enterprise, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,877,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC