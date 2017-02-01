Yellowhammer blog founder Cliff Sims ...

Yellowhammer blog founder Cliff Sims resigns to take job in Trump White House

Sims, who had been on a leave of absence since last year to assist with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, announced the change on the Yellowhammer website yesterday. Sims' new position will be Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for White House Message Strategy.

