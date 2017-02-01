Yellowhammer blog founder Cliff Sims resigns to take job in Trump White House
Sims, who had been on a leave of absence since last year to assist with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, announced the change on the Yellowhammer website yesterday. Sims' new position will be Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for White House Message Strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|45
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Fort Rucker
|Dec '16
|Joe
|2
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|bugman771205
|17
|Review: Jon Blalock Hair (Jun '10)
|May '16
|Kim Johnson Slep
|5
|Fatal Vehicle Accident (May '16)
|May '16
|curious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC