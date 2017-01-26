Service dog deliberately struck twice...

Service dog deliberately struck twice and killed by SUV, police say

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Enterprise police Sgt. Billy Haglund said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Geneva Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enterprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homosexuals in Alabama (Jan '10) Jan 22 Asa 45
relationships (Jan '15) Dec '16 sonny man 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec '16 Gamer 32
Fort Rucker Dec '16 Joe 2
News Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14) Nov '16 bugman771205 17
News Ozark moves forward with city cleanup plans Nov '16 MOANBO 1
Unsolved Crime Nov '16 MOANBO 3
See all Enterprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enterprise Forum Now

Enterprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enterprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Enterprise, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC