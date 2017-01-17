Man Charged with Trafficking in Stole...

Man Charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities and Theft of Property

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

On January 19, 2017, the Enterprise Police Department responded to Wal-Mart, 600 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise, AL on a call for possible fraudulent use of a credit card. EPD Officers and Detectives were able to make contact with the suspect in the parking lot and discovered the suspect was in possession of multiple fraudulent credit cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Enterprise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
relationships (Jan '15) Dec '16 sonny man 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec '16 Gamer 32
Fort Rucker Dec '16 Joe 2
News Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14) Nov '16 bugman771205 18
News Ozark moves forward with city cleanup plans Nov '16 MOANBO 2
Unsolved Crime Nov '16 MOANBO 3
Moving to Ozark Oct '16 Harvey Monk 5
See all Enterprise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Enterprise Forum Now

Enterprise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Enterprise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Enterprise, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC