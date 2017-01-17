Man Charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities and Theft of Property
On January 19, 2017, the Enterprise Police Department responded to Wal-Mart, 600 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise, AL on a call for possible fraudulent use of a credit card. EPD Officers and Detectives were able to make contact with the suspect in the parking lot and discovered the suspect was in possession of multiple fraudulent credit cards.
