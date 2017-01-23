Enterprise Public Library is holding ...

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is holding an "Sweetheart of a Book Sale" on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. in the second floor meeting room at the library. Selected stock will be priced to go at 25. The library is located at 101 East Grubbs Street, Enterprise, AL.

