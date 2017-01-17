City of Enterprise Opens Storm Shelter For People Who Need Safe Place
The City of Enterprise and the Enterprise City School system will open the gymnasium at Enterprise High School due to the threat of potential weather late Saturday into early Sunday morning. The gym will open as a shelter at 9 p.m. this evening and close at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
