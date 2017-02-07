ALEA issues emergency missing child alert for 2 girls
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Beth Fisher, 16, and Haley Parrish, 14, went missing on Sunday from Enterprise, Alabama. ALEA says Fisher was last seen wearing glasses and skinny jeans with brown boots.
