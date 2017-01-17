2 injured in Enterprise domestic violence shooting, 1 arrested
According to Sgt. Billy Haglund, Enterprise police responded to a residence in the 100 block of County Road 262 around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that two people had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec '16
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|Gamer
|32
|Fort Rucker
|Dec '16
|Joe
|2
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|bugman771205
|18
|Ozark moves forward with city cleanup plans
|Nov '16
|MOANBO
|2
|Unsolved Crime
|Nov '16
|MOANBO
|3
|Moving to Ozark
|Oct '16
|Harvey Monk
|5
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC