Special Needs Son Missing In Enterprise
My special needs adult son has left and is missing... he's 24 yr old, but is like a 12 to 14 year old and is not capable to make life decisions for himself.... I don't know if there's an Amber or Silver Alert system for special needs adults, but there should be! Please consider airing and posting this!!!! We're at/around the 24 hour mark.... I'm seriously freaked....the first 12-24 hours are the most critical in an active missing persons investigation.... he's listed on NCIC, there's an active BOLO out on him... I've shared and hundreds have shared on Facebook, but I haven't received even 1 sighting tip to give a direction to look ....I just don't know what to do.... please help! Enterprise Police 334-347-2222
