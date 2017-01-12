Prosecutors: Woman knew details in ki...

Prosecutors: Woman knew details in killing of stepfather

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Decatur Daily

Prosecutors say a woman was charged in her stepfather's killing after she revealed details that had not yet been released to the public. NJ.com reports that prosecutors said Friday that Daphne Conklin Norwood mentioned that William Blackwell was killed with a shotgun in Ewing in October.

Enterprise, AL

