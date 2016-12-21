Enterprise Police Need Your Help
The Enterprise Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Executive Inn and Suites 615 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise, AL on 14 December 2016, at approximately 8:00 PM. The offender was wearing a dark grey jogging suit, with his face covered with what appeared to be a scarf, black shoes, and black gloves.
