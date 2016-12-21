Enterprise Police Make Arrest in Arson Case
On December 23, 2016, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a suspicious fire at an abandoned house in the 1800 Blk of Hwy 51 Enterprise, AL. EPD Detectives identified the two suspects as juveniles who ran away from Pathway Youth Services on December 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec 18
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|Fort Rucker
|Dec 2
|Joe
|2
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
|Ozark moves forward with city cleanup plans
|Nov '16
|MOANBO
|2
|Unsolved Crime
|Nov '16
|MOANBO
|4
|Dale County Sheriff's Office Press Release on S...
|Nov '16
|Wally
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC