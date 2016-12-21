Enterprise Police Make Arrest in Arso...

Enterprise Police Make Arrest in Arson Case

On December 23, 2016, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a suspicious fire at an abandoned house in the 1800 Blk of Hwy 51 Enterprise, AL. EPD Detectives identified the two suspects as juveniles who ran away from Pathway Youth Services on December 21, 2016.

