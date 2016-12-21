Enterprise police investigating burglaries at the Ellis Plaza
According to investigators, the burglaries happened with the Ellis Plaza on Rucker boulevard during the evening hours of December 19th and 20th. The suspects broke into the plaza and then entered into numerous different businesses, stealing electronics and money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Enterprise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|relationships (Jan '15)
|Dec 18
|sonny man
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|Fort Rucker
|Dec 2
|Joe
|2
|Mayor of south Alabama town of Webb arrested in... (Nov '14)
|Nov 29
|bugman771205
|18
|Ozark moves forward with city cleanup plans
|Nov '16
|MOANBO
|2
|Unsolved Crime
|Nov '16
|MOANBO
|4
|Dale County Sheriff's Office Press Release on S...
|Nov '16
|Wally
|3
Find what you want!
Search Enterprise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC