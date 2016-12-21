Enterprise man killed in Thursday afternoon crash

Bobby Wayne Beckworth, 32, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet truck he was driving ran off the road, came back onto the road, struck a 2010 Ford F-150, left the roadway again and overturned. Alabama State Troopers say Beckworth, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.