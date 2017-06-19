Texas Boy On Life Support After E. Coli Infection
A 2-year-old boy in Texas is on life support after a serious E. coli infection. Landon Huston's parents, Lindsey Montgomery and John Huston, noticed their son showing signs of being ill after they returned home to Ennis, Texas, from a trip in Oklahoma, Daily Mail reports.
