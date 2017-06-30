Texas Agencies, Higginbotham, Jeannette Blanton Insurance Merge
Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham has partnered with the Jeannette Blanton Insurance Agency Inc., a branch office of Dallas-based Independent Insurance Group Inc. Jeannette Blanton Insurance is located in Ennis, Texas. The seven-person office is operated by Jeannette Blanton-Monnat and endorsed by the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals and the San Antonio Pipeliners Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
