Texas Agencies, Higginbotham, Jeannet...

Texas Agencies, Higginbotham, Jeannette Blanton Insurance Merge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Fort Worth, Texas-based Higginbotham has partnered with the Jeannette Blanton Insurance Agency Inc., a branch office of Dallas-based Independent Insurance Group Inc. Jeannette Blanton Insurance is located in Ennis, Texas. The seven-person office is operated by Jeannette Blanton-Monnat and endorsed by the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals and the San Antonio Pipeliners Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) 10 hr Musikologist 10
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) 10 hr Musikologist 10
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
why black boys date white girls (Nov '11) Jun 22 Mike from Bath Co... 7
two double murders go unsolved (Jan '11) Jun 16 Guest 17
The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12) Jun 4 Alex 3
dog fecies Jun 2 Charles Winters 4
See all Ennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ennis Forum Now

Ennis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ennis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Ennis, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC