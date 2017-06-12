Rep. Barton's sons hid during shooting at baseball practice
Congressman Joe Barton was on the baseball field when he says he first heard the gunshots. He quickly turned to see his sons, Brad and Jack, who were nearby in the batting cages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Evidence Against Bill N. Fry (Aug '12)
|Jun 4
|Alex
|3
|dog fecies
|Jun 2
|Charles Winters
|4
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Bridgesmom
|3
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Catherine Dade Clegg (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC