City eyes more than 100 property annexations
City commissioners are looking to annex several hundreds of acres of land into the city limits over the next few months. At Tuesday evening's city commission meeting in downtown Ennis, city leadership approved 144 items, each representative of a parcel of land, related to the sweeping annexations.
