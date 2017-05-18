TEAM-backed TAS buys Water Kleen
TAS Environmental Services L.P. , a Fort Worth-based environmental service provider and portfolio company of TEAM Partners, LLC, announced the acquisition of Water Kleen Services , a leading regional provider of environmental and industrial services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
