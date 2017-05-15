Rosie Oa Donnell sends shout out a " ...

Rosie Oa Donnell sends shout out a " and cash a " to a North Texas congressional candidate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

And with one retweet over the weekend, she put the spotlight on Jana Sanchez, a Waxahachie woman who plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, on the ballot next year. O'Donnell - a famous comedian and actress who has 1 million followers on Twitter - retweeted a note seeking donations for Sanchez, a 52-year-old Democrat and communications consultant who is making her first bid for office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar '17 Bridgesmom 3
dog fecies Feb '17 slwaheed 2
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
See all Ennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ennis Forum Now

Ennis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ennis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Ennis, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC