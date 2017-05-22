Air Barrier Technology Refines Prot...

The architectural division of Polyguard Products Inc. announced on Wednesday that it has introduced a new line of Airlok STPE fluid-applied air barriers. Polyguard, which produces self-adhesive protective coatings for engineering and construction, says the new product line supports its selection of air barriers already on the market.

