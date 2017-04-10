Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail blooms just a few hours from Austin
Lush fields filled with bluebonnets make up the backdrop for every quintessential Texas portrait. For the true wildflower experience, consider making the drive to the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail in Ennis, less than three hours from Austin.
