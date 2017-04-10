Mariners activate Overton from paternity list
Rookie left-hander Dillon Overton joined the Mariners on Thursday with a fresh arm and a big smile after being with his wife Tuesday for the birth of their first child in Ennis, Texas. "A roller coaster of emotions," Overton said as he was activated off the paternity list after missing Seattle's first three games.
