Ennis community helps young teen who "aged out" ofa
When it comes to loving your neighbor, Mother Teresa said it best when she asked, "I want you to be concerned about your neighbor. Do you know your next door neighbor? A community in Ennis has answered that call for a young man and former foster child who had reached the end of his rope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12)
|Mar 5
|Bridgesmom
|3
|dog fecies
|Feb '17
|slwaheed
|2
|people (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Elmhouse nosey
|2
|Catherine Dade Clegg
|Dec '16
|Real Estate Search
|1
|Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC