EISD slates 'Showcase' for Thursday e...

EISD slates 'Showcase' for Thursday evening

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Ennisdailynews.com

For the fourth straight year the Ennis school district will host an all-encompassing, open house called the Showcase on Thursday, March 9. Marketing the best of Ennis schools, the special free event is open to the public and runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and meets at one location: the Ensign Road side of Ennis High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost sister. Tami lyn Robertson (Mar '12) Mar 5 Bridgesmom 3
dog fecies Feb 23 slwaheed 2
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
See all Ennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ennis Forum Now

Ennis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ennis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Ennis, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC