EISD slates 'Showcase' for Thursday evening

For the fourth straight year the Ennis school district will host an all-encompassing, open house called the Showcase on Thursday, March 9. Marketing the best of Ennis schools, the special free event is open to the public and runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and meets at one location: the Ensign Road side of Ennis High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ennisdailynews.com.