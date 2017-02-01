St. Thomas Aquinas student presents racing trophy to school
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School junior Darian Boesch, left, recently presents the school's trophy for his win in the high school class of the National Hot Rod Association Division 4 Summit Drag Racing finals in Ennis, Texas, to Assistant Principal Alicia McDaniel at the school in Hammond. Boesch said he was selected to compete by his home track No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose.
