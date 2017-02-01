St. Thomas Aquinas student presents r...

St. Thomas Aquinas student presents racing trophy to school

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School junior Darian Boesch, left, recently presents the school's trophy for his win in the high school class of the National Hot Rod Association Division 4 Summit Drag Racing finals in Ennis, Texas, to Assistant Principal Alicia McDaniel at the school in Hammond. Boesch said he was selected to compete by his home track No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
people (Sep '13) Dec '16 Elmhouse nosey 2
Catherine Dade Clegg Dec '16 Real Estate Search 1
Avalon Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Ennis Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Palmer Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
Waxahachie Music Thread (Sep '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 9
See all Ennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ennis Forum Now

Ennis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ennis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Ennis, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC